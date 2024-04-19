Advertisement

Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli, who were busy shooting for their magnum opus SSMB29 in Dubai, have returned to Hyderabad. Several videos and photos are going viral on the internet in which the duo can be seen checking out of the airport today early morning. Their return hints that they have completed the Dunai schedule.

Mahesh Babu returns to Hyderabad

In the video, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli can be seen exiting the airport together. The Guntur Kaaram actor can be seen in a black and white jacket paired with a grey t-shirt underneath. Rajamouli, on the other hand, can be seen in a yellow T-shirt paired with jeans and a blue jacket. They were seen chatting while walking towards their respective cars. Reportedly, the SSMB29 team was in Dubai to work on a new announcement about the film.

Soon after the video went viral, a fan wrote, "Finally SSMB29 team is together, waiting for official Pooja ceremony and jakkana and Babu in press meet.” Another wrote, "Babu with long hair @ssrajamouli is cooking something big this time. Can't wait anna @urstrulyMahesh."

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli pose with their fans in Dubai

A photo is going viral on the internet that shows Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli posing with their fans after their dinner. In the image, the actor is sporting a green sweatshirt and jeans, while the RR director can be seen in a brown shirt and white pants. Check out the photo below:

What do we know about SSMB29?

SS Rajamouli was in Japan for a special screening of RRR when he opened up about his next project. He said, "We started my next film. We completed the writing; we are in the pre-production process. But we haven’t finished the casting yet. Only the main hero is locked; the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu; he is a Telugu actor. Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit faster.”

The film's story is penned by SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad. The director shared that the film will be an adventure drama along the lines of Indiana Jones. SSMB 29 is set in Africa and is touted to be set against a jungle backdrop.