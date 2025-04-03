SSMB29: SS Rajamouli Exits 'Rat Race' With Mahesh Babu Starrer, Ditches Animal, Pushpa, Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD 'Formula'

SS Rajamouli is currently working on the much hyped project SSMB29 starring Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The shoot of the big-budget film has begun in Odisha and the unit has already wrapped some portions of it. While there's still time for official updates related to the project, it has been revealed that as speculated earlier, Rajamouli is not making SSMB29 in two parts, much like the recent films like Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD, Animal, Devara and more.

Animal, Pushpa and Kalki 2898 AD have been made in 2 parts | Image: IMDb

Reportedly, SSMB29 will have themes of mythology, fiction and adventure. The RRR director had earlier revealed that his next is going to be a jungle-set action adventure film in the same space as Indiana Jones and James Bond. Many speculated that this saga, much like Baahubali, will be split in two parts. However, that may not be the case and the director may just wrap up the film in one part only.

A source in the know revealed to Pinkvilla, "He started the trend of narrating a single story in two parts with Baahubali, and is now looking to revamp the game by mounting a story as vast as SSMB 29 in a single part. SSR feels that the two-part storytelling has been misused by a lot of filmmakers, where projects are dragged for monetary gains. He is stepping out of the rat race by restructuring his screenplay in a single-part storytelling format. Much like RRR, this one too unfolds with a runtime of 3 hours and 30 minutes.”

Mahesh Babu stars in SSMB29 | Image: X

SSMB29 official announcement soon?