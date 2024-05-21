Advertisement

Sudheer Babu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Harom Hara. The movie which was slated to release on May 31, has been pushed to next month. He didn’t reveal the exact reason and just said “various reasons”.

What is the new release date of Harom Hara?

Taking to his X handle, Sudheer announced that the film has been pushed and said he was sad for missing the release on the occasion of Telugu star and father-in-law Krishna’s birth anniversary. The movie will now hit the theatres on June 14.

“For various reasons, #HaromHara will now be releasing in theatres worldwide on 14th June. Although I feel sad for missing the release on the occasion of Krishna garu birthday, nevertheless June is still my lucky month.” He added, “PKC & Sammohanam were both released during this time. I promise the wait is real worth, #HaromHara is gonna strike hard guys!! #HaromHaraOnJune14th.”

For various reasons, #HaromHara will now be releasing in theaters worldwide on 14th June. Although I feel sad for missing the release on the occasion of Krishna gari birthday, nevertheless June is still my lucky month. PKC & Sammohanam were both released during this time😎 I… pic.twitter.com/NZvcKA2Fdu — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu)

For the unversed, Sudheer Babu is married to Mahesh Babu's younger sister Priyadarshini. The couple has two sons.

What else do we know about Harom Hara?

Directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka, the film also stars Malavika Sharma. It is a period drama set in 1989 in the backdrop of Kuppam of Chittoor district. Chaitan Bharadwaj has composed the music. It is produced by G Naidu under the banner of Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas. The film will be released in Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

What else Sudheer Babu is working on?

The actor made his debut in the acting world with a supporting role in Gautham Vasudev Menon-directed Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). His first film in a leading role was Siva Manasulo Sruthi (2012). However, he rose to fame with the 2013 movie Prema Katha Chitram which reportedly earned Rs 20 crore against the budget of Rs 2 crore. He is not just limited to Telugu, in 2016, he made his Hindi film debut with Baaghi, where he played an antagonistic role. Apart from Harom Hara, he also has Maa Nanna Superhero and Gopichand's yet-to-be-titled biopic.