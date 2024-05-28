Advertisement

Film Bhaje Vaayu Vegam will see assistant director Prashanth Reddy don the director's hat. Incidentally, Reddy has consistently served as an assistant director to Sujeeth who is backing the former with his directorial debut. Bhaje Vaayu Vegam is being led by Karthikeya who along with Sujeeth recently attended a media interaction to establish hype for the film. There, the director pointedly expressed his desire to direct Prabhas again.

Sujeeth wants to direct Prabhas again



The interaction saw Sujeeth get candid about his desire to helm a Prabhas-starrer. It is worth mentioning that this comes years after Prabhas' botched Bollywood debut, helmed by the director. Letting bygones be bygones, Sujeeth expressed how while audiences always expect Prabhas to play roles which have a certain gravity, he would definitely like to experiment with the possibility of him assuming a relatively lighter role, albeit in a premise packed with action sequences.

He said, "While many people expect Prabhas to stick to serious roles, I’m keen on creating a thrilling yet humorous movie filled with a lot of action scenes."

Prabhas' Bollywood debut was a debacle



Following the mammoth success of the Baahubali franchise, which essentially shot up Prabhas to country-wide fame, the actor proceeded to come on board for his Bollywood debut - Saaho. A Sujeeth directorial, the film also starred Shraddha Kapoor and was reportedly mounted on a massive budget of ₹350 crores. The IMDb synopsis of the film reads, 'n a fictional megalopolis, a stunning underworld theft triggers a fierce power struggle among the gangsters, with an enigmatic cop on their trail.'

As per a Sacnlik report, the film's domestic collections came in at ₹186 crores, with its worldwide collections standing at ₹230 crores. This of course meant that the film had flopped from a financial perspective. As a matter of fact, the film was severely panned critically as well. The film is still available for streaming on Netflix.