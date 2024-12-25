Suriya Turns Gangster For His Next Film Retro, Will Pooja Hegde's Love Reform Him? First Look Teaser Out

Suriya is set to return to the big screen following his last release, Kanguva. This time, he teams up with director Karthik Subbaraj for an exciting project titled Retro. The makers recently revealed the title and unveiled the first look, generating plenty of buzz.

Suriya's next with Pooja Hegde, Karthik Subbaraj titled Retro

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Karthik Subbaraj unveiled the final title of Suriya44, which is now Retro. He also shared the first look of the film, showcasing Suriya in a completely fresh avatar as a gangster or a man with intense anger issues. In his social media post, the filmmaker captured the essence of the film with themes of love, laughter, and conflict.

In the teaser, Suriya’s character is seen to abandon it all for the love of his life, portrayed by Pooja Hegde.

The teaser has sparked curiosity, leaving many questions unanswered. Additionally, the retro-inspired appearances of both Suriya and Pooja Hegde have caught the audience's eye.

What is the storyline of Suriya’s Retro?

While the Kanguva star flaunted an old-world styled moustache along with a lamb chop hairdo, Pooja, on the other hand, revisited the style of fuller, rounded eyebrows and minimal makeup.

Talking about the cast, besides Suriya and Pooja Hegde, it includes Jayaram, Joju George, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Prem Kumar, and more. Shriya Saran is rumoured to appear in a special cameo for one of the songs.

Suriya’s Retro | Image: X