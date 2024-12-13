Published 21:13 IST, December 13th 2024
Swag Doesn't Evade Allu Arjun Even In Jail, AI-Generated Photos Of Incarcerated 'Pushpa' Go Viral
Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail by the Telangana High Court in connection with a stampede incident that took place at Pushpa 2 premiere.
Allu Arjun was arrested by the Hyderabad police on December 4 and sent to Chanchalguda jail in 14-day judicial custody by a lower court. Later in the day, the Telangana High Court granted him four-week interim bail and listed the matter for hearing on January 21. The scene outside the jail was jubilant with Allu Arjun's fans gathering in large numbers to welcome the actor after his brief stint in prison. Meanwhile, his AI-generated photos from behind bars also started trending on social media.
AI imagines Pushparaj in jail
AI-generated photos of Allu Arjun from prison took social media by storm on Friday. Fans lent support to the pan-India star in their way by suggesting, through images, that this difficult time did not affect his swag in any way. The photos show a brooding and thoughtful Allu Arjun behind the cell, not looking distraught in any way.
The comments section was soon flooded with supportive messages, with one fan saying, "Stay strong Bunny." Another social media user wrote, "Jail cannot do anything to Pushparaj, Jhukega nahi."
Stampede victim's husband ready to withdraw case
The husband of Revathi, the woman who died when fans jostled during the December 4 premiere show of Pushpa 2 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, said that he doesn't hold the film's male lead Allu Arjun "responsible for the tragedy". Bhaskar, the deceased woman's husband, stated he was "ready to withdraw" his case over the incident.
"Allu Arjun is not at fault for coming to the theatre. I am ready to withdraw my case," he told reporters. Bhaskar added that he was not informed by the police about Arjun's arrest and learned about it only from the news. His eight-year-old son, who suffered serious injuries in the incident, has been undergoing treatment at a private super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun had announced ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased and also assured the grieving them that they are not alone in this painful situation and he will meet the family personally.
