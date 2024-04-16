Advertisement

Teja Sajja is currently riding high on the success of his last release, HanuMan. The Prasanth Varma directorial, shot its way to the top of the hefty list of Sankranthi releases, beating the likes of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. The actor's next big project, appears to be on the brink of its official announcement.

Advertisement

Teja Sajja to turn Super Yodha for his next?



Production house People Media Factory, took to its official X handle to share an exciting update for all Teja Sajja fans. With its latest post, it teased the pending announcement of their next project with the actor. The caption to the post presented Teja Sajja as a "Super Yodha". The first look from the project, set to be helmed by Kartik Ghattamneni however, still stands shrouded in mystery - the poster shared simply shows Sajja, standing with his back to the camera. The official announcement, is set to be made on April 18.

Advertisement

Glad to be joining forces with the SuperHero @TejaSajja123 for our prestigious #PMF36 ❤️‍🔥



An adventurous saga of #SuperYodha 🥷



Directed by @Karthik_gatta 💥

Produced by @vishwaprasadtg ✨



Title Announcement Glimpse on 𝗔𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗟 𝟭𝟴𝘁𝗵 😎



Stay tuned 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h3VjtaslHW — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy)

The caption to the post read, "Glad to be joining forces with the SuperHero @TejaSajja123 for our prestigious #PMF36 An adventurous saga of #SuperYodha Directed by @Karthik_gatta Produced by @vishwaprasadtg Title Announcement Glimpse on APRIL 18th Stay tuned" As per media reports, the film is set to star Vishnu Manchu as the antagonist. Not just this, Dulquer Salmaan too, will reportedly be holding a pivotal role in the film.

Advertisement

A look at HanuMan's box office record



Teja Sajja's name has become synonymous with that of his last release, HanuMan. Mounted on a reported humble budget of ₹40 crores - the film has truly shattered all box office records. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections alone, have come in at a whooping ₹201.63 crores. The same report pegs its worldwide collections at an astounding ₹295 crores.

Advertisement

A sequel, titled Jai Hanuman, is currently in the works.