Photos | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Visits Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna, Couple Expresses Gratitude

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday evening visited actor Vijay Deverakonda's residence to bless him and Rashmika Mandanna after their recent wedding. Deverakonda, took to his X to share a series of pictures from the CM's visit and also wrote about how much the gesture meant to him. His post read, "Heartfully touched that the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri. @revanth_anumulagaru, took the time to visit our home this evening and bless us on our wedding. Grateful for the love and affection he always shares." Take a look



The visit came a day after Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand wedding reception. Many well-known names from the film industry and political circle attended the event.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Last week, taking to her X, Rashmika shared pictures from the meeting when she and Vijay visited PM Modi and invited him for their wedding. "Meeting Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir and spending time talking about our culture and history was so special. The sweetest surprise was the thoughtful letter he wrote to my parents. Some moments just stay with you forever."

The 'Pushpa' actor also shared images from their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing gratitude on receiving a beautiful Ganesh idol from the leader. "Had the honour of meeting the Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah Sir. Grateful for the beautiful Ganesh idol that now has a special place in our home," she wrote.

