Telangana Govt Imposes Ban On Benefit Shows, Actors' Theatre Visits Following Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

Pushpa 2 Stampede Incident: Allu Arjun has found itself embroiled in controversy after a woman died and her son got seriously injured during a stampede outside Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The tragic incident happened during Pushpa 2 The Rule's premiere when Allu Arjun, along with the team paid an announced visit. In the wake of meeting the actor, fans ran and pushed people to catch his glimpse, which led to a stampede-like situation. Following this incident, the Telangana government issued several strict regulations to curb such incidents in future.

What are the strict decisions the Telangana government has taken to prevent such a situation?

According to a report in IANS, Minister for Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Saturday, announced that it has decided not to allow visits of the actors to theatres and benefit shows ahead of the release of movies. However, the government will continue to extend special incentives for the promotion of the film industry. He also declared that the government will not increase the rates of cinema tickets.

For the unversed, the state government has been allowing an increase in the rates of tickets for big-budget movies. The government also allowed Pushpa 2 The Rule to increase the rates. However, a week later the rates were slashed to normal.

The minister also claimed that Allu Arjun didn't fulfil his commitment to pay ₹25 lakh compensation to the family of the victim.

(A file photo of Allu Arjun | Image: Instagram)

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took a dig at Allu Arjun at the Assembly

On Saturday, the chief minister came down on Allu Arjun heavily for visiting the theatre despite the denial of police permission and also conducting a ‘roadshow’ while arriving at the theatre. He claimed that Allu Arjun left the theatre only after a Deputy Commissioner of Police threatened to arrest him. The Chief Minister also claimed that the actor also conducted a ‘roadshow’ by waving at people while leaving the theatre after the stampede.