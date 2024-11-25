Telugu Actor Ali In Legal Trouble Over Illegal Construction Of Farmhouse, Panchayat Issues Notices

Actor Ali, known for doing comic roles in South movies, has landed in legal trouble over illegal construction of a farmhouse in Telangana's Vikarabad. He has reportedly received notices from the Nawabpet Mandal Gram Panchayat in Vikarabad district for illegally constructing the property after he began work on the property without obtaining the necessary permissions. After the case went legal, Ali was instructed to halt farmhouse construction immediately.

File photo of actor Ali | Image: Mohammed Ali/Instagram

Ali lands in legal trouble over construction work

According to a report in Gulte, the Gram Panchayat Secretary, Shobharani, issued notices suggesting Ali permanently halt the construction activities on the disputed property in Vikarabad. Ali is constructing the structure in the Ekmamidi revenue area. The actor had been warned to submit the required documents and obtain the necessary approvals for the construction.

But, he did not adhere to the notices and has not responded. The Panchayat Secretary moved forward and initiated action to halt the construction. This is the second notice that Ali has received now. In the latest notice, the Gram Panchayat urged Ali to acquire necessary construction permission and present the relevant documents before them. If Ali fails to comply, further action will be initiated under the Panchayati Raj Act.

Before Ali, Nagarjuna pulled up over illegal construction

Earlier in August, the Telangana government authorities demolished the N-Convention centre in Madhapur, which is jointly owned by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, for allegedly being constructed on encroached land on the Full Tank Level of the Tammidikunta Lake. Nagarjuna, approached the Telangana High Court seeking a stay on the demolition, and the court granted an interim stay.