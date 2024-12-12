Thalapathy Vijay Dons Veshti For Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil's Goa Wedding, Photo Goes Viral

Thalapathy Vijay flew to Goa to attend the wedding festivities of Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil. Vijay and Keerthy are co-stars and have shared the screen space in Bairavaa (2017) and Sarkar (2018). Vijay, who has been busy with his political endeavours and shooting for his next with director H Vinoth, took time out from his work schedule to partake in Keerhty's wedding.

Actor Vijay is in Goa for Keerthy Suresh's wedding | Image: X

Vijay poses all smiles at his co-star Keerthy Suresh's wedding

Keerthy's wedding in Goa, as teased by her father G Suresh Kumar, is going to be a private affair. Vijay's presence at the nuptials means that he shares a close bond with the actress with whom he has worked in two films in the past. In the image that is going viral on social media, the GOAT star poses alongside two other guests at the wedding. Vijay donned a veshti, the traditional dhoti, for the wedding and teamed it with a silk shirt. He looked even more charming in his salt-and-pepper beard.

Signage at Keerthy Suresh's wedding | Image: X