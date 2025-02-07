Published 22:33 IST, February 7th 2025
Thandel Box Office Collection Day 1: Naga Chaitanya's Biggest Solo Opener Earns In Double Digits, Beats Love Story
The Telugu version of Thandel led the collections even as the film managed to register below 10% occupancy in Hindi and Tamil.
The anticipation for the film was good and it managed to do well on day 1 at the box office. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti of Karthikeya 2 fame and also stars Sai Pallavi. The Telugu version led the collections, even as it managed to register below 10% occupancy in Hindi and Tamil as well.
Thandel marks a personal milestone for Naga Chaitanya
According to early estimates, Thandel crossed the ₹10 crore mark on day 1. The final numbers will certainly be touching the ₹11 crore mark in all languages. According to Track Tollywood, the worldwide collection of the film on its opening day is expected to be around ₹16 crore. Before Thandel, Love Story was Chay's biggest opener, but its day 1 collection in India was below ₹10 crore mark. Incidentally, Love Story also starred Sai Pallavi, just like Thandel.
It seems like it's the second in a row for Tollywood's lead pair. The love story between the characters is the core of the film, as Chay shared in one of his interviews.
Thandel is based on a true story
The film is inspired by true events and revolves around a fisherman named Thandel Raju (played by Chaitanya), who gets lost at sea and inadvertently drifts into Pakistani waters, leading to his capture and imprisonment in a Pakistani jail. Chaitanya said he spent two years preparing for the role of the fisherman. Thandel director Chandoo Mondeti and Chay have worked in Premam and Savyasachi previously.
