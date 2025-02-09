Published 12:34 IST, February 9th 2025
Thandel Box Office Collection Day 2: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi Starrer Witnesses Growth, Set For Solid 1st Weekend Biz
Thandel biz in Tamil and Hindi is muted but still, the film has managed to collect ₹24.14 crore in the first two days.
Thandel Box Office Collection Day 2: Telugu film Thandel is performing well at the box office after releasing on the big screens on February 7. Based on the real story of Andhra fishermen drifting into Pakistani waters, getting arrested and facing torture in captivity before getting released, the film, at its core is a love story. Valentine's Week release seemed to have worked in favour of the film, ensuring a good first two days at the ticket window.
Thandel box office run detailed
Thandel became the best solo opener of lead star Naga Chaitanya's career after it scored a double-digit collection on day 1. It minted ₹11.3 crore on the first day. On the second day, the biz jumped to ₹12.64 crore, with collections in Telugu version leading. The biz in Tamil and Hindi is muted but still, the film has managed to collect ₹24.14 crore in the first two days.
What's the true story of Thandel?
The film is inspired by true events and revolves around a fisherman named Thandel Raju (played by Chaitanya), who gets lost at sea and inadvertently drifts into Pakistani waters, leading to his capture and imprisonment in a Pakistani jail.
Chaitanya said he spent two years preparing for the role of the fisherman. The Custody star and Sai Pallavi have brought back the charm of their earlier collaborations -- Prematheeram and Love Story. Thandel, meanwhile, is directed by Chandoo Mondeti of Karthikeya 2 fame. The film marks Chaitanya’s third collaboration with the filmmaker after Premam and Savyasachi.
