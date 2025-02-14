Thandel Stars Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Seek Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple After Success Of The Film | PHOTO

Thandel featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi hit the big screens on February 7 and opened to a decent response. The film is based on real-life incidents wherein fishermen were drifted away in Pakistan waters. To celebrate the success of the movie, the lead actors visited the Tirupati Balaji temple.

Sai Pallavi-Naga Chaitanya visit Tirupati Balaji temple

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, along with the film's director Chandoo Mondeti and producer Allu Aravind, visited the famous Tirupati temple on Thursday to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara for their latest film, Thandel, which had a massive opening at the box office. A large crowd gathered at the temple, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

A file photo of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya | Image: ANI

Dressed in traditional outfits, the team was spotted posing for pictures, with red cloth draped around their shoulders. Earlier, Naga Chaitanya had shared his experience of working with Sai Pallavi and praised her energy on screen. "It's been a great experience. Working with Pallavi is always a pleasure as she brings so much energy to the screen. She complements my performance in so many ways, so it has been a wonderful experience," the actor told ANI.

How is Thandel performing at box office

Thandel opened to a staggering ₹11.5 crore at the domestic market. The movie mainted the strong pace over the first weekend and minted a total of ₹35.13 crore. In the seven day theatrical run, the movie has collected ₹49 crore.

