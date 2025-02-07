Thandel: True Story Of Travesty, Torture Endured By Andhra Fishermen In Pakistan Brought To Life In Naga Chaitanya Starrer

Thandel is inspired by the true story of Andhra fishermen who were jailed in Pakistan for two years | Image: Republic

Thandel: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel hit the big screens on February 7 amid much anticipation. The film is inspired by true events and revolves around a fisherman named Thandel Raju (played by Chaitanya), who gets lost at sea and inadvertently drifts into Pakistani waters, leading to his capture and imprisonment in a Pakistani jail. Chaitanya said he spent two years preparing for the role of the fisherman. After Thandel hit the big screens, netizens became curious about the true story that served as the template for this film.

Thandel features Naga Chaiatanya as Thandel Raju | Image: X

What is the true story of Thandel?

Reportedly, the film follows the travails of fishermen belonging to the Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh who accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters while fishing. They were subsequently arrested by the Pakistani authorities, imprisoned and tortured in captivity. According to Koimoi, Thandel brings to the big screens the experiences of one Chodipilli Musalayya.

Thandel is directed by Chandoo Mondeti | Image: X

In August 2000, Musalayya, 21, left his home. He ventured out into the sea with the aim of fishing in the deep waters of Okha in Gujarat . It was supposed to be a usual day at work until Musalayya and others with him found themselves in the Pakistani maritime territory in the dead of the night. What happened next was something they wouldn't have imagined in their worst nightmares. Alarmed by the sound of gunshots, they soon realised that they were prisoners of Pakistan now. The fishermen were assaulted during the 24-hour journey on the sea. Water and food were also denied to them.

Arrested, tortured and left hungry: The travails that followed

Later, they were transferred from a local jail to a prison in Karachi, where the real ordeal began. A single barrack would house 300 alleged criminals and the Indian fishermen had to share the small space with others. Food was scarce and their nationality proved to be a cause of concern. Threat loomed large over their heads and a target was painted on their backs. Reportedly, the prisoners in Karachi were given one chapati in the morning with curry and 2 chapatis each for lunch and dinner. This led to many suffering from malnourishment and sickness.

Stills from prison scenes in Thandel | Image: X

This continued for around two years when the Indian fishermen were released in 2002. However, their rehabilitation was not easy. There were no other jobs for them back home and the fact that their livelihoods led them to 2-year of torture and captivity, brought back the horror of what they had endured. What kept them going was the love and support from their family members.

Sai Pallavi plays the leading lady in Thandel | Image: X