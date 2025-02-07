Thandel X Review: Naga Chaitanya Makes A 'Blockbuster Comeback’ After Majili And Ye Maaya Chesave, Say Netizens

Thandel X Review: The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer has finally hit the theatres today, February 7 and it seems the cinemagoers who watched FDFS liked the movie, especially Chay's acting. They have flooded the social media platforms with positive reviews, while everyone cheers in unison 'comeback' of Chaitanya. The actor's previous releases didn't meet box office expectations, giving a hard time to him.

Is Thandel worth the money?

Naga Chaitanya went missing from silver screens in 2024 after his 2023 release Custody didn't perform well at the box office. The actor reportedly gave his all during the preparation and filming of Thandel. Now, as the movie has released, it seems his efforts paid off as netizens are hailing Chay's performance, alongside prolific actress Sai Pallavi. Many movie buffs believe it is going to be a 'blockbuster' while others think the movie marks Chay's comeback after a series of flops. Not just this, they are also hailing the duo's crackling chemistry in the movie.

"Good watch from Naga Chaitanya again. The movie on based on a true story and the Director successfully executed it. Screenplay, characters. #SaiPallavi Bujji thalli. Feel a good movie. Go and watch with family," wrote a user.

A fan page on X dedicated to Sai Pallavi wrote, "Movie blockbuster anthe vere mate ledhu congratulations to the entire #thandel team #SaiPallavi #NagaChaitanya."

A user shared a clip from the movie and wrote, "#NagaChaitanya delivered a standout performance. #SaiPallavi brought the emotional depth & carried the core plot.DeviSriPrasad music."

Another said, "Sai pallavi and naga chaitanya they both gave life to the characters they played." A user shared an emotional scene showcasing Chay and wrote, "#Thandel Finally A BiGGEST BLOCK BUSTER! USA premier Talk Addiripoyindi @chay_akkineni especially in emotional scenes."

"B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R #NagaChaitanya acting. Asalu expect kooda cheyaledu ee range lo transformation vuntadi ani. Especially the wedding card scene lo aithe #Saipallavi rocks as usual. Both NC and SP combo has some magic," wrote a user.

What is the plot of Thandel?