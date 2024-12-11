The Manchu Controversy: Mohan Babu Beats Journalist Covering Family Dispute, FIR Registered

The Manchu Family Controversy: Manchu Manoj and Mohan Babu's rift has come out in public after the actor was snapped coming out of the hospital with a neck brace. He later filed a police complaint, without naming his father, about 10 people assaulted him at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. It was followed by a complaint by Mohan Babu against his son Manoj and his wife Monika who sought police protection. Since then, both father-son duo have been playing a blame game in the media. The latest update seemingly hints that things have gotten worse for Mohan Babu as police have registered a case against the veteran actor for attacking a journalist at his residence on Tuesday night.

Mohan Babu was booked for attacking a Journalist | Watch

According to a report in IANS, Pahadi Shareef Police Station registered a case under Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 118 (1) (causing hurt with dangerous weapons or substances). Per police, the FIR was registered on a complaint by M. Satyanarayana, a reporter for Telangana news channel. The incident occurred when the reporter visited the residence in Jalpally on December 10 to cover the ongoing dispute between the veteran actor and his son Manoj.

The reporter recalled that he, along with other journalists, was invited inside the house by Manoj at 8:05 PM. However, during their coverage, Mohan Babu allegedly got aggressive and hurled abuses, per IANS. He forcibly grabbed the reporter's mic and cell phone, using abusive language. He also physically attacked the journalist with the mic which resulted in severe head injury. The reporter was immediately admitted to Trident Hospital in Shamshabad, where he received the treatment. According to doctors, he has suffered three fractures in the zygomatic bone (cheekbone) and needs plastic surgery.

According to a report in ANI, the reporter stated that the alleged incident occurred without any provocation.

(A file photo of Mohan Babu | Image: Instagram)

The journalist has demanded that Mohan Babu's family be expelled from the Movie Artists Association (MAA), the apex body of Tollywood.

