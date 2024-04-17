Advertisement

Prabhas is yet to see through the release of his first film for 2024 - Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial was set for a theatrical release on May 9, something which currently stands shrouded in uncertainty, owing to the date for Andhra Pradesh's general elections voting, being set for May 12. The actor has currently realigned his energies to the filming for his next project, The Raja Saab.

Nidhhi Agerwal begins filming for The Raja Saab



As per a recent 123Telugu report, Nidhhi Agerwal has commenced her journey on The Raja Saab. The actress has reportedly joined the Hyderabad sets of the film. The next few days of the schedule will see her canning out some key sequences opposite Prabhas.

Nidhhi Agerwal will be marking her return to the big screen after a sizeable gap of two years. The last feature film the actress starred in, was 2022 Telugu film Hero, with debutant Ashok Galla in the lead. This was followed by an appearance in Tamil film Kalaga Thalaivan, with Udhayanidhi in the lead. Not only does Nidhhi now have The Raja Saab in the works, for which she has begun filming, she is also gearing up for yet another star-studded big banner project. This is, the Pawan Kalyan led Hari Hara Veera Mallu - the period action adventure film however, is currently on hold, owing to Pawan Kalyan's political commitments.

The Raja Saab is set to be a 'visual treat'



In a conversation with M9News, Vishwa Prasad, the producer for The Raja Saab, opened up about what audiences could expect from the Maruthi helmed horror-comedy. The producer assured fans that the film, owing to its heavy dosage of high-quality VFX, was set to be a 'visual treat'.

Not just this, he also revealed that more than half the film has already been shot. Looking at the pace at which the film is progressing, The Raja Saab will in all probability see through a release, within the year.