The Raja Saab: Nidhhi Agerwal Clarifies About Leaked Picture From Set Of Prabhas Starrer

The Raja Saab starring Prabhas in the leading role is filming at a brisk pace. The makers have confirmed that 80 percent of the shooting is complete and post-production work is simultaneously underway in full swing. Recently, a photo of one of the film's leading cast members Nidhhi Agerwal started doing the rounds on social media. Many believed that it was her look from The Raja Saab. However, Nidhhi has now cleared the air.