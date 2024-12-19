Published 13:42 IST, December 19th 2024
The Raja Saab: Nidhhi Agerwal Clarifies About Leaked Picture From Set Of Prabhas Starrer
The Raja Saab will release in April next year. Directed by Maruthi, The Prabhas starrer is said to be a horror comedy.
The Raja Saab starring Prabhas in the leading role is filming at a brisk pace. The makers have confirmed that 80 percent of the shooting is complete and post-production work is simultaneously underway in full swing. Recently, a photo of one of the film's leading cast members Nidhhi Agerwal started doing the rounds on social media. Many believed that it was her look from The Raja Saab. However, Nidhhi has now cleared the air.
Nidhhi's look from The Raja Saab leaked?
Nidhhi posted her viral picture, believed to be from The Raja Saab set, on X and wrote, "Hi fam! This is not a leaked photo from #TheRajaSaab movie.. it’s from an ad shoot i have done.. we will come with updates very soon, trust me, it’s worth waiting for (sic)."
