English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

The Raja Saab Star Prabhas To Reunite With Mirchi Co-star After 11 Years?

The Raja Saab producer has teased that the film starring Prabhas will release on Sankranthi next year. New details about its cast may soon be shared.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas on his moniker
Prabhas on his moniker | Image:Prabhas Fan Page/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

There is huge buzz surrounding Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, a horror comedy directed by Maruthi. Since the first look of the film has been out, fans of the Rebel star have been sharing their excitement over seeing him in the massy avatar. While speculations rise over the release date of the film, there are reports of a popular comedian being part of the project alongside Prabhas.

A much-awaited reunion in the offing

According to 123Telugu, Prabhas will be reuniting with popular comedian Brahmanandam. Fans will recall that the two stars first shared the screen space Mirchi (2013) and their onscreen chemistry was loved by the fans. Now, the prospect of them coming together once again for a comedy has added more hype to the film. According to the portal, the official announcement in the regard the will be made soon by the makers.

Nevertheless, this cast rumour has added to the pre-existing buzz of the film.

Advertisement

Maruthi teases his most-ambitious project

After announcing the film, Maruthi said, “The Raja Saab stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed.”

Advertisement

Known as one of the most accomplished and celebrated filmmakers in Telugu cinema, Maruthi is credited for superhits like family entertainer Prati Roju Pandage, first ever Telugu horror comedy Prema Katha Chitram, and romantic comedy Mahanubhavudu amongst many others.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement