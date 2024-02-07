Advertisement

There is huge buzz surrounding Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, a horror comedy directed by Maruthi. Since the first look of the film has been out, fans of the Rebel star have been sharing their excitement over seeing him in the massy avatar. While speculations rise over the release date of the film, there are reports of a popular comedian being part of the project alongside Prabhas.

A much-awaited reunion in the offing

According to 123Telugu, Prabhas will be reuniting with popular comedian Brahmanandam. Fans will recall that the two stars first shared the screen space Mirchi (2013) and their onscreen chemistry was loved by the fans. Now, the prospect of them coming together once again for a comedy has added more hype to the film. According to the portal, the official announcement in the regard the will be made soon by the makers.

Nevertheless, this cast rumour has added to the pre-existing buzz of the film.

Advertisement

Maruthi teases his most-ambitious project

After announcing the film, Maruthi said, “The Raja Saab stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed.”

Advertisement

Known as one of the most accomplished and celebrated filmmakers in Telugu cinema, Maruthi is credited for superhits like family entertainer Prati Roju Pandage, first ever Telugu horror comedy Prema Katha Chitram, and romantic comedy Mahanubhavudu amongst many others.