The Raja Saab Trailer Out: Prabhas Faces Off With Sanjay Dutt In Comic Ghost Tale, Unlocks His Past With Bappi Lahiri Song

The Raja Saab trailer: After multiple delays, Prabhas’ horror comedy finally seems ready to hit the theatres, and the wait appears worthwhile as the trailer promises everything one expects from a rib-tickling blockbuster.

On Monday evening, the makers released the much-awaited trailer of Maruthi’s The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt. This horror comedy features Prabhas in dual roles, playing both a young man and an older character.