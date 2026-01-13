Theri Re-Release Put On Hold As Censor Delay Stalls Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

The re-release of Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Theri' has been postponed after the producers of several forthcoming releases requested a reshuffle in the theatrical calendar to avoid overcrowding. The planned re-release of actor Vijay's blockbuster 'Theri' has been officially postponed, adding to a growing list of delays around the star's projects, including his upcoming release 'Jana Nayagan' due to certification halt by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu announced the delay on behalf of V Creations, the official production house of the movie 'Theri', through a post on X. He wrote, "As per the request from the producers of upcoming releases, we have decided to postpone the release of Theri."

In a statement circulated by the 'Theri' re-release team, they confirmed that the film would not arrive as scheduled, citing coordination issues with other producers and distributors. No new dates have yet been announced for Theri's re-release.

Meanwhile, the producers of Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan', KVN Productions LLP, have moved the Supreme Court seeking an ex parte interim stay on the Madras High Court's order that stalled the film's certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The plea challenges the Division Bench order of the Madras High Court issued on January 9, 2026, which stayed the certification of the Tamil film, overturning an earlier decision of the High Court's single-judge bench that had directed the CBFC to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate.

In its plea, KVN Productions has sought an ex parte interim (order without hearing the other party) or ad-interim stay (temporary stay) on the High Court's January 9 order. Further, the plea has requested any other relief deemed appropriate by the Supreme Court.

Notably, the CBFC has also filed a caveat in the apex court, requesting that no order be passed in the matter without hearing the film certification authority.

The controversy erupted after the CBFC decided to hold the certification of the film on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments. However, when the makers of the movie approached the High Court, Vijay's starrer initially received a favourable outcome as a single-judge bench directed the censor board to grant the U/A 16+ certification.

However, subsequently, on CBFC's challenge, a division bench stalled the certification. Before the division bench, the CBFC sought an expert opinion regarding the scenes depicting the armed forces in the film.

Jana Nayagan was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on January 9. Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is being billed as Thalapathy Vijay's last film.