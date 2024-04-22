Advertisement

Actor Thiruveer, famously known for his roles in films like Masooda and Pareshan, tied the knot on April 21. The actor took to his social media handle to share photos from his wedding and pre-wedding festivities. The photos are now going viral on social media.

Thiruveer ties the knot with Kalpana Rao

On April 21, Thiruveer shared a set of four photos from his wedding festivities. The photos were of the actor from his Haldi, Mehendi, and wedding ceremony.

For Haldi, the actor wore a yellow kurta. In the mehendi photo, the couple posed together. Thiruveer was seen wearing a peacock green kurta, while his bride wore a light green gown-like dress and showed off her mehendi.

The third and fourth photos were of the couple from their wedding ceremony. Both Thiruveer and Kalpana were dressed in off-white outfits. They had a traditional South Indian wedding. Kalpana's saree had a red border, which was the highlight of her overall bridal look.

Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "A new beginning..." followed by a series of red heart emojis.

What do we know about Thiruveer and Kalpana's wedding?

Thiruveer married his longtime girlfriend Kalpana Rao on April 21. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends.

What do we know about Thiruveer?

Thiruveer is yet to establish himself as a mainstream market-leading actor. However, his choice of films so far promises progress. So far, he has worked in the films Masooda, Pareshan, and Mallesham among others. Just a few days ago, the actor teased his fourth film as the leading hero. The film is tentatively titled Thiruveer 4. The title and first-look poster of the same are expected soon.