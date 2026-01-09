Tiger Shroff Joins Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone In Atlee's Movie? Here's The Truth

Allu Arjun and Jawan director Atlee have teamed up for their untitled next. The big-budget pan-India film has elements of fantasy and sci-fi and the shoot is progressing at a brisk pace. Deepika Padukone is cast opposite Allu Arjun in this biggie and of late, rumours are rife that another Bollywood star has been roped in for the project in a pivotal role alongside the Pushpa 2 star. However, latest reports have dismissed this casting update.

Actor Tiger Shroff was rumoured to be cast in Atlee's next with Allu Arjun. It was claimed in multiple reports that Tiger's casting in the project would add a new dimension to the film. However, industry sources who are in the know regarding Allu Arjun and Deepika's movie have outrightly dismissed Tiger's casting in it. Moreover, it has also been claimed that Tiger was never part of discussions for the project let alone being approached for a role.

Tiger, meanwhile, is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film with Janhvi Kapoor. Reportedly titled Lag Ja Gale, the film is said to be a revenge action thriller. Lakshya Lalwani of Kill and The Ba***ds Of Bollywood fame also plays a pivotal role in this upcoming movie. Videos of Janhvi shooting separately with Lakshya and Tiger have also recently gone viral on social media, generating buzz among fans.

Tiger Shroff is not part of Allu Arjun and Atlee's next as per latest reports | Image: X

Raj Mehta of Jug Jugg Jeeyo fame is attached to direct Janhvi, Lakshya and Tiger's film and the shoot is progressing at a brisk pace. The news of another Bollywood star being part of Allu Arjun's next had excited fans but turns out, it is not true.

