Tillu Square, the sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu, has achieved another feat by being one of the fastest Telugu films to enter ₹100 crore club in India this year. The film, starring actors Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, has successfully minted ₹104 crore domestically after five weeks of theatrical run. Internationally, it has crossed the mark of ₹134 crore.

Tillu Square enters ₹100 crore club in India

As per Pinkvilla, With an additional ₹2 crore in revenue during its fifth week, Tillu Square's total box office earnings in India had surpassed ₹104 crore. Despite not having a Tier-1 box office star, the film has become one of the largest Telugu movies. Hanuman (₹244 crore), which came out earlier this year, is the only movie that comes before it.

While F2 (₹118 crore), Akhanda (₹108 crore), and Veera Simha Reddy (₹106 crore) are certainly noteworthy films, they starred veteran actors, particularly NBK in the latter two, who are still somewhat successful at the box office. With that exception, it has defeated films like Dasara (₹98 crore) and Geetha Govindham (₹103 crore).

The city where Tillu Square has done the best is Hyderabad, pushing Nizam to a massive ₹49.50 crore total. Nizam has made far more money than Andhra Pradesh, which brought in ₹43 crore. With almost USD 3 million in sales, the movie was also a huge hit in the US.

What do we know about Tillu Square?

The film hit the theatres on March 29. Directed by Mallik Ram, the film stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran as the lead stars. Siddhu has also co-written the film's script along with Ravi Anthony.

Tillu Square hit the theatres on March 29 after facing multiple delays. It was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on February 9 but was postponed to accommodate Eagle from a five-way Sankranti clash. After seeing the success of DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, the makers are now planning to make the third part of the film titled Tillu Cube.