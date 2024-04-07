Tillu Square Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark Worldwide In Just 9 Days Of Its Release

Advertisement

Tillu Square, sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu, has achieved another feat by being one of the fastest Telugu film to enter ₹100 crore club this year. The film starring actors Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran has successfully minted ₹101.4 crores globally in 9 days.

Tillu Square earns ₹100 crore in 9 days

On Sunday, the official X handle of Sithara Enterainments, the production house behind the making of the film shared a poster announcing the achievement of the film.

Always dream big and work hard to realise it. Making this true, our Starboy 🌟 #Siddu now fulfilled the goal he has set in double the speed. 🔥🤘



Double Blockbuster #TilluSquare has crossed 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐂𝐑 gross worldwide in Just 9 Days! 🥳💥

@anupamahere @MallikRam99 @ram_miriyala… pic.twitter.com/eFdha8WVTu — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) April 7, 2024

What do we know about Tillu Square?

The film hit the thratres on March 29. Directed by Mallik Ram, the film stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead stars. Siddhu has also co-written the film's script along with Ravi Anthony.

Tillu Square hit the theatres on March 29 after facing multiple delays. It was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on February 9, but was postponed to accomodate Eagle from a fiv-way Sankranti clash. After seeing the success of DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, the makers are now planning to make the third part of the film titled Tillu Cube.