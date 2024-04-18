Advertisement

The highly anticipated sequel to DJ Tillu titled Tillu Square received positive responses from critics and fans alike. The film released in theatres on March 29 and featured Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama as the main leads. Recently, the film surpassed ₹125 crore at the box office and is nearing its digital debut.

When will Tillu Square release on OTT?

Tillu Square's official rights have been acquired by streaming giant Netflix. According to 123Telugu.com, the platform paid ₹35 crore for Tillu Square's streaming rights. In a statement announcing the release, Netflix said: "These movies are scheduled to be available on Netflix this year after their theatrical exhibition, granting fans the opportunity to enjoy them in cinemas initially and then relive the magic of their favourite actors’ performances in the comfort of their homes, across the world." Meanwhile, Tillu Square is expected to premiere on Netflix on April 26.

A still from Tillu Square | Image: X

Tillu Square earns ₹100 crore in 9 days

Tillu Square had achieved another feat by being one of the fastest Telugu film to enter ₹100 crore club this year. The film starring actors Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran had successfully minted ₹101.4 crores globally in 9 days. Directed by Mallik Ram, the film stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead stars. Siddhu has also co-written the film's script along with Ravi Anthony. The official X handle of Sithara Enterainments, the production house behind the making of the film shared a poster announcing the achievement of the film.

Tillu Square hit the theatres on March 29 after facing multiple delays. It was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on February 9, but was postponed to accomodate Eagle from a five-way Sankranti clash. After seeing the success of DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, the makers are now planning to make the third part of the film titled Tillu Cube.