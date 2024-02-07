Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

Tillu Square: Siddu Jonnalagadda Film's Release Postponed, To Not Clash with Eagle, Lal Salaam

Tillu Square, which was among the major releases lined up for the February 9 weekend, has now pulled out of the race, postponing its date.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Tillu Square
Tillu Square | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaram led romantic crime comedy Tillu Square, was all set for a release on February 9. The film however, was raring for a five-way clash at the box office, two of the films involved in which were Ravi Teja's Eagle and Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam. The makers of Tillu Square however, have now officially pulled out the film from the February 9 box office clash, postponing its release date.

When will Tillu Square release?


The makers of Tillu Square have decided to opt for a less crowded weekend in order to ensure a better opening. The film was up against some much-anticipated big banner releases backed by star power. As a result, the film's official release date has been postponed by over a month. Tillu Square will now release in theatres on March 29. 

Tillu Square pulling out of the February 9 box office race however, has not done much in ensuring strong business for the other films involved. February 9 at the cinemas will still see audiences have their pick between at least three big banner releases.

Another Sankranti weekend in the making


The Telugu film industry just saw through a rather packed weekend at the cinemas, with four big releases going head to head as they released over the course of three days. The Sankranti weekend was set to be much more chock-a-block full, considering Ravi Teja's Eagle was also slated for a release in the same time frame. The makers however, pulled out of the race shifting its date ahead to February 9, citing the betterment of business for all films involved.

Eagle was initially set to clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's HanuMan, Venkatesh's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. The frontrunning films it will instead be battling at the box office are Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Tovino Thomas' Anweshippin Kandethum as well as Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. While all films come from different industries, the star power backing each has the potential to significantly dilute business across the spectrum.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

