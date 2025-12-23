Tollywood Actor Sivaji Issues Apology Over Women’s Dressing Remarks Amid Growing Backlash On Social Media

Telugu actor Sivaji has left everyone severely furious with his recent remarks dictating women's clothing. While speaking at the pre-release event of Dhandora on Monday, he openly made misogynistic comments and urged actresses and “women of today” to wear “fully covered” outfits such as sarees. Videos of his unsolicited monologue about female attire began doing the rounds on social media, with netizens and Tollywood celebs intensely berating him. He has now issued a public apology and described his remarks as a result of using “unparliamentary words.

Taking to X, Sivaji shared a video message in which he expressed regret over the remarks he made at an event on Monday. In his post, he wrote, “I sincerely apologise for my words during the Dhandoraa pre-release event last night.” Speaking in Telugu, he said, “I should not have used unparliamentary words. I was not speaking about all women. I only said maybe actresses wouldn't be made to feel uncomfortable if they dressed carefully. The intention wasn't to demean anyone, but because I used such words, I sincerely apologise.”

What did Sivaji say about women's dressing?

Speaking at the pre-release event of an upcoming movie, the actor appreciated the host of the event for donning a saree. In Telugu, he said, “I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets.” He used derogatory words for women who dress otherwise and claimed that even though people compliment them to their face, they are insulted behind their backs.

He then added, "A woman is like nature. When nature is beautiful, we respect it. A woman is like my mother, whom I hold close to my heart." He gave examples of yesteryear actresses and Rashmika Mandanna sharing that they are respected because of their work, and they dress modestly. He concluded, "Freedom is precious—don’t lose it. People will respect you based on your conduct. Glamour should have limits; it should not cross a certain line." Sivaji's remarks have left the internet in shock.