Tollywood Calling For Pinda! Dhurandhar 2's Udaybir Sandhu Bags Big Villain Role Opposite Venkatesh Daggubati

Dhurandhar cast has exploded on to the Indian cinema landscape. Not just the leading faces in Aditya Dhar's directorial, but character actors, who may have featured briefly in the film, have left a lasting impression on movie watchers. Among other aspects, Dhurandhar's casting has earned unanimous praise. The effect of the film franchise has been such that actor Udaybir Sandhu, who plays Ranveer Singh's onscreen friend and brother-in-law in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has reportedly bagged a major role in an upcoming Tollywood biggie.

Udaybir Sandhu essays Pinda in Dhurandhar 2 | Image: X

As per reports, Udaybir has been signed on by the makers of director Trivikram Srinivas' next with Venkatesh Daggubati, titled Adarsha Kutumbam, to play the role of the villain. Srinidhi Shetty has been roped in as the female lead, and with the villain now in place, the main cast is locked and the project can now go deep into production.

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Venkatesh and director Trivikram have teamed up for Adarsha Kutumbam | Image: X

Udaybir features in Dhurandhar 2 at two critical junctures. In the film's opening scene, Pinda helps Jaskirat (Ranveer) seek revenge on his family by aiding him in securing guns from a UP mafia. Cut to the second half, he returns as a junkie and a drug lord, handling operations between Pakistan and Punjab. His dialogue, "Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi", went viral and many even created reels on it.

Udaybir also lost and gained muscle for essaying his character Pinda in two distinct parts of the movie. Consequently, his dedication to the small part paid off well. Not only did he receive acclaim for his Dhurandhar 2 role, it appears as if several other big projects are on the horizon for this rising star.