Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most anticipated pan-India films coming out this year. The first single from the film Pushpa Pushpa has already become a hit a another song featuring Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli is due to release in the coming days. Meanwhile, there is immense buzz surrounding who will feature in the special song that will be in the second installment of the Sukumar directorial.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa The Rule | Image: Pushpa The Movie/X

Rumours surround Pushpa cameo

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava became hugely popular and became an integral part of Pushpa: The Rise success. All eyes are on who will be replacing The Family Man actress in a special song in Pushpa: The Rule. Several names have been in the contention and a report recently hinted that Samantha's role in the franchise will be extended further in the second part. However, these are just rumours as of now.

File photo of Triptii Dimrii | Image: Triptii Dimri/Instagram

A fresh report has hinted that Animal fame Triptii Dimri has been roped in for a cameo in Pushpa: The Rule. She will be featuring in the film in a special song, just like Samantha did in the first Pushpa movie. Reportedly, she will kickstart shooting for the song in June as Devi Sri Prasad continues to give final touches to the track.

All you need to know about Pushpa: The Rule?

Starring Allu Arjun in the title role, the action-thriller is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling that follows the violence which erupts between the smugglers and cops. Released on December 17 in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, Pushpa: The Rise has amassed over ₹300 crore worldwide as per makers.

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, who made his Telugu debut with the film, plays the menacing Inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the movie and will return in the second film as well.