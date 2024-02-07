Advertisement

On the occasion of Republic Day, Upasan Kamineni has shared a mega photo featuring megastar Chiranjeevi with his granddaughters including Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara. She dropped a post congratulating her father-in-law on being conferred with Padma Vibhushan. Along with Chiranjeevi, Vyjayanthimala has also been conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award.

How Upasana Kamineni congratulated Chiranjeevi?

Taking to Instagram, Upasana shared a photo in which Chiranjeevi is holding little Klin Kaara, dressed in a red traditional ensemble. He is surrounded by his daughters Sushmita and Sreeja's daughters, all dressed in traditional ensembles. Congratulating the Chiranjeevi, she wrote, "What you see are five fingers that form a powerful fist. Congrats to our inspiration, not just in cinema & philanthropy but in life - as a dad, father-in-law & granddad. Chirutha, honoured with Padma Vibhushan. Love you."

Ram Charan says Chiranjeevi’s contribution to cinema shaped him

The RRR actor took to his X handle to congratulate his father Chiranjeevi and shared that his contribution to cinema and society shaped him. His note read, “Congratulations @KChiruTweets on the prestigious ‘Padma Vibhushan’! Your contribution to Indian cinema and society at large has played an instrumental role in shaping me and inspiring countless fans. You are an impeccable citizen of this great nation..”

He even called the honour "well-deserved" and gave a shoutout to other dignitaries who have also received the recognition. He added, “Immense gratitude to the Government of India & @narendramodi Ji for this honour and recognition. A big shout-out to all fans & well-wishers for their support. Here’s to your well-deserved honour #Megastar #PadmaVibhushan #PadmaVibhushanChiranjeevi.”

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is busy working on his next film Vishwambhara, which is slated to release next year during Sankranthi.