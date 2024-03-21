Updated March 21st, 2024 at 09:21 IST
Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Election Commission To Take Action Against Pawan Kalyan Film?
On March 19, the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh dropped the teaser of the film. A scene in the video featured a tea glass which is Pawan Kalyan's party symbol.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh dropped the film's teaser on March 19. While the fans were excited to watch the much-awaited teaser, many pointed out that the teaser had a political scene that revolved around the tea glass symbol of Pawan Kalyan's party Janasena.
What is the problem with showing the 'Tea Glass' in the teaser?
The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the forthcoming Andhra Pradesh and Telangana elections. Since the announcement, the model code of conduct has come into effect in the Telugu states.
With Pawan Kalyan having a political party, it becomes mandatory for the politician-actor to get permission from the EC to use films or other mediums for promoting certain election symbols of any party. Now the issue has come to light and Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena addressed the same.
What did the Chief Electoral Officer say about the issue?
During a media interaction, Mukesh Kumar Meena said, "Once the election code starts, if a film or any promotional medium wants to promote a certain election symbol of any party, prior permission must be taken from the EC."
He added, "It has come to our notice that the teaser of Ustaad Bhagat Singh promoted the tea glass symbol. We will review the teaser and see if any action is to be taken. It isn’t banned to promote election symbols during the election code but the content must be approved by EC first."
Mukesh Kumar Meena concluded by saying that he would verify the mentioned teaser and take appropriate action if needed.
Advertisement
What do we know about the Ustaad Bhagat Singh film?
Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, is an upcoming Telugu film. The film stars actors Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The film marks the second collaboration between Kalyan and filmmaker Shankar after the 2012 film Gabbar Singh. It was originally announced as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in 2021. However, later in December 2022, the film was reannounced as Ustaad Bhagat Singh.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 21st, 2024 at 09:21 IST