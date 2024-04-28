Advertisement

HanuMan actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got engaged to Mumbai gallerist Nicholai Sachdev last month. Soon after the actress announced her engagement, several trolled her fiance owing to his previous marriage. Addressing the negative comments, the actress in an interview with Galatta, assured her fans of the bond and strength of their relationship.

I don’t care about people who make negative comments: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Addressing the criticism surrounding her relationship with her fiance Nicholai, the actress said that he is handsome in her eyes. She stated that even her father married twice and there is nothing wrong with it as long as they are happy. "I don’t care about people who make negative comments about our relationship. Why should I answer to anyone? From the very beginning, I have avoided doing that," she added.

(A photo of the couple from their engagement album | Image: Instagram)

Opening up about her relationship with Nicholai's family, including his daughter and ex-wife. He shared that her fiance's parents run an art gallery. Nicholai and his daughter are gold medallists in powerlifting. She has also met his ex-wife and both share a cordial relationship.

Advertisement

(A photo of the couple from their engagement album | Image: Instagram)

He is everything I’ve wished for: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

She spilt the beans about how Nicholai proposed to her near the northern lights of Norway and shared that he called the actress' father Sarathkumar to the proposal. They met 14 years ago and instantly knew there was something, but they didn't date each other then. They remained in touch as friends and only recently they confessed to each other. She shared that he always puts her first and supports her career. "He’s extremely loving, pampering and fiercely protective of me," she concluded.

Advertisement

What's next for Varalaxmi Sarathkumar?

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be next seen in Dhanush starrer Raayan, co-starring Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan and SJ Suryah. She also has the Malayalam film Colours and a Telugu film Sabari in the lineup.