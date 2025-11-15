Varanasi: Teaser Leaks And Technical Glitches Throw SS Rajamouli’s Global Trotter Event Into Chaos, Director Apologies

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli finally unveiled the title and first glimpse of his most ambitious project at the GlobeTrotter Event in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran were present at the launch. However, the magnum opus event turned a little messed up with technical glitches. Adding to that, before the official release of the first glimpse(teaser), it was leaked online by fans. The director stepped on stage and apologised to the audience.

SS Rajamouli also expressed his frustration over the leaked teaser of his film. While addressing a technical issue during the official teaser launch at Ramoji City, Hyderabad, he criticised the unauthorised use of drones to capture the teaser footage during testing.

He said, “Yesterday night we did not test the glimpse on this screen because a drone was flying here trying to leak our one-year-long hard work. We took a chance, and now the power is not sufficient to play the glimpse. It might take ten more minutes."

He went on to say, "It took us 45 generators to power the screen. We were supposed to test our video last night, we worked till after midnight till 2 AM. We don't know where people came from. They started flying drones and shooting the footage, leaking it. That is a year of hard work of many people, thousands of man-hours and crores of rupees. People worked day and night for this. Because of that we didn't have the chance to even test our video. So we took a chance. People came here from so far, we wanted this to be perfect.”

About Varanasi

The film’s announcement video shows an asteroid crashing into Earth, with its fragments landing in Varanasi, Antarctica, Africa, and several other places. The story appears to move across centuries and hints at a link to the Ramayana. The video ends with a striking shot of Mahesh, named Rudhra, riding a bull and holding a blood-covered trisulam (trident), with temples visible in the background.

The makers have already revealed the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini. The film is expected to be released in 2027.