Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar are gearing up for the release of their upcoming highly anticipated film Operation Valentine. Originally, the film was supposed to release in December 2023, but the makers postponed it to February 16. Now, the film has been postponed once again.

When will Operation Valentine release in theaters?

Without revealing the reason for the delay in release, the makers shared a new poster announcing March 1 as the new release date. The action thriller marks the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and Manushi's Telugu debut. The new poster features a missile and below it, we can see a fresh rose, ruined buildings, and bullet shells.

Sharing the poster, Varun wrote, "Locking the target on March 1st 2024! See you in cinemas!"

What do we know about Operation Valentine?

The film will showcase our Air Force heroes on the front lines and the challenges they faced as they fought one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen. Last year in December, the makers unveiled the teaser offering a glimpse inside spine chilling mission led by Varun Tej. The teaser opens with an officer giving a pep talk to his team. In the next frame, we see Varun taking a shower while in the background a voiceover plays, "It's time for us to remind our enemy that our nation not only belongs to Mahatma Gandhi but also to Subhash Chandra."

(A screengrab from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

The teaser might evoke patriotism in the audience as it revolves around the indomitable spirits of our pilots and the challenges they faced while protecting the nation.

The story is penned by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar. Produced by Sony Pictures and Sandeep Mudda, with co-production by God Bless Entertainment and Nandkumar Abbineni, the film stars Navdeep and Mir Sarwar in pivotal roles. This bilingual project is set for a release in both Telugu and Hindi.