Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:38 IST

Operation Valentine: Varun Tej-Manushi Chhillar Launch First Song Vande Mataram At Wagah Border

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar are gearing up for the release of their aerial action film, Operation Valentine, slated for a mid-February release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Tej at Wagah Border
Varun Tej at Wagah Border | Image:X
Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar are currently gearing up for the release of their next big banner project - Operation Valentine. Slated for a mid-February release, the film appears to have commenced its promotions. The first event for the same saw the team pay a visit to the Wagah Border in Amritsar.

First song from Operation Valentine now out

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle to share the lyrical video of Operation Valentine's first song - Vande Mataram. To launch the same, Team Operation Valentine headed to the Wagah Border in Amritsar to commemorate the song launch.  The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh in Hindi and by Kunal Kundu in Telugu. The video shows glimpses from the film setting the foundation for the strong themes of patriotism the film will be carrying. The song is also reportedly the first, to be launched at the Wagah Border. 


Taran Adarsh's X post read, "VARUN TEJ - MANUSHI CHHILLAR: ‘OPERATION VALENTINE’ LAUNCHES SONG AT WAGAH BORDER… Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda [of Renaissance Pictures], and lead actor #VarunTej launched the patriotic anthem from their forthcoming film #OperationValentine - #VandeMataram - at the iconic #Wagah border. #OperationValentine is the first-ever movie to unveil a song at this historic location. The patriotic anthem is sung by #SukhwinderSingh in #Hindi and #KunalKundu in #Telugu… It is composed by #MickeyJMeyer..." Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh, the Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar starrer with release in Telugu and Hindi on February 16.

Operation Valentine is Manushi Chhillar's Telugu debut

Operation Valentine will mark former Miss World Manushi Chhillar's official Telugu debut. She made her acting debut back in 2022 with the Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj. Her last release was the Vicky Kaushal-led The Great Indian Family.

Manushi is currently simultaneously filming for Teharan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - the latter of which will be her second collaboration with Akshay Kumar. 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:38 IST

