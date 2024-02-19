Advertisement

Varun Tej who tied the knot with Telugu actress Lavanya Tripathi on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy recently shared what made him not choose a place in India. The actor who is gearing up for the release of his film Operation Valentine opposite Manushi Chillar, in a promotional interview talked in detail about his wedding.

Why did Varun Tej not tie the knot in India?

In the interview, Varun shared the reason and said if his wedding was to happen in India, his parents would have had to take on a lot of responsibilities. They would have been busy in handling the guests and wouldn't have enjoyed the wedding at all.

Citing this one reason, Varun said that to avoid a situation like this he chose to have a destination wedding where his family would enjoy the ceremony as a holiday and not have any stress. Varun's wedding which had a very limited guest was "cool", according to the actor.

What do we know about Varun-Lavanya wedding?

After being in a secret relationship for a while, Varun and Lavanya shared their relationship status with their fans with their engagement photos. Eventually, the actors tied the knot in November 2023 in Italy. After a dreamy destination wedding, the Konidela family hosted a grand reception party at their residence in Hyderabad. Later, the couple also travelled to Dehradun to celebrate the occasion with Lavanya's relatives.

Advertisement

What do we know about Operation Valentine?

Operation Valentine is an aerial action thriller film where both Varun and Manushi Chhillar play the roles of IAF officers. The film, after multiple delays is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 1.