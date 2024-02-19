Varun Tej Starrer Matka Shelved? The Operation Valentine Star Answers

Advertisement

Varun Tej is gearing up for the release of his aerial action film Operation Valentine. To promote the same, the actor has been giving out many interviews and talking about various aspects of his life including both personal and professional life. The actor during his recent interview addressed the reports and rumours around his film Matka, which is said to be shelved.

Varun Tej reveals if Matka is shelved

Varun Tej, during an interview with Gulte, talked about his film Matka and quashed rumours of the film being shelved. He said, "We have shot the film for 35 days already. As Ram Talluri Garu is close to me, he joined as the production partner for the film. Once I wrap up the promotions of Operation Valentine, will be shooting for the film again. The film is neither over budgeted nor stalled."

Why was it said that Matka is shelved?

Over time, with no specific updates on the film, rumours started that Matka had been shelved due to budget issues. The film is being directed by Karuna Kumar of Palasa fame. It is said to be set in a backdrop of vintage theme.