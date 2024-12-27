VD12 Producer Naga Vamsi Reveals Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Will Be Released In 2 Parts: We Didn’t Randomly...

Vijay Deverakonda who was last seen in The Family Star in lead role and special appearance in Kalki 2898 AD is all set for his upcoming film VD 12. In the latest development producer Naga Vamsi revealed few interesting details about the film.

What did producer Naga Vamsi revealed about VD 12?

In a recent interview, Naga Vamsi said, “We have planned the film as a two-part story right from the beginning. We didn’t randomly split the story and diluted the first part, from the beginning the film is a two-part franchise. If you watch the first part, you will be satisfied with the story. You won’t feel left out even if we don’t make a second part. Both stories are complete and different.”

File photo of Vamsi | Soource: Instagram

Vijay had earlier shared an intriguing poster that can send chills down the spine. In the poster, Vijay is donning a rugged look - sporting cropped hair and screaming his heart out standing in the rain. His face is smeared with blood. "His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth," read his caption. The upcoming film promises high-octane action sequences that will keep the audience on the edge of their seat. Tentatively titled, VD 12 is scheduled to release in theatres on March 28, 2025.

What do we know about VD 12?

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Vijay Deverakonda recently wrapped up a 30-day shoot in Vizag and will now be jetting off to Sri Lanka to shoot the movie for around a month. The movie is bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The actor has reportedly undergone a physical transformation for his role.

Poster of VD 12 | Source: X