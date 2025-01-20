Veteran Telugu Actor Vijaya Rangaraju Dies Of Heart Attack In Chennai A Week After Getting Injured During Film Shoot

Telugu actor Vijaya Rangaraju widely known for his antagonist and supporting roles has died due to heart attack in Chennai today. Condolences poured in from fans after his demise. He gained recognition in the film industry after featuring in Seetha Kalyanam.

Vijaya Rangaraju’s demise shocks fans, condolences pour in

The veteran actor Vijaya Rangaraju reportedly had sustained an injury on a film set last week, later on suffered a heart attack and succumbed to medical complications. According to reports, Rangaraju was admitted to a government hospital in Chennai due to financial constraints. Vijaya Rangaraju is survived by his two daughters.

Fans expressed their condolences and remembered him as a versatile actor. One user wrote, “RIP”. Another user wrote, “May his soul rest in peace”.

Telugu Film Producers Council announced the same on X and wrote, “Actor #VijayaRangaRaju passes away due to Heart attack”.

Who is Vijaya Rangaraju?

Vijaya Rangaraju is an actor, who has predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movie industry. He was part of several popular films including Bhairava Dweepam, Dhanush’s Padikkathavan, Gopichand’s Yagnam.

File photo of Vijaya Rangaraju | Source: X