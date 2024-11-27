Vetri Maaran Gets Angry At Viduthalai 2 Trailer Launch Event, Here's What Happened Next

Vijay Sethypathi starrer Viduthalai is finally making a comeback with the much-awaited part 2 of the film. Following the massive success of Viduthalai Part 1, director Vetri Maaran is bringing the sequel, which is slated for release on December 20. Recently, the audio and trailer were unveiled at a grand, star-studded event. During the event, Vetri Maaran turned angry on stage, a moment that has since gone viral.

Vetri Maaran loses his temper at the Viduthalai part 2 trailer launch

On November 26, Vetri Maaran attended the trailer launch event for Viduthalai Part 2. During his speech, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in the project. While acknowledging his associates, he referred to them collectively as "my team." However, one of his associates, standing beside him, urged him to mention their names individually. This interruption irritated the Viduthalai director, prompting him to conclude his speech abruptly, clearly annoyed.

Despite the tense moment, Vetri Maaran later shared his joy about working with Ilaiyaraaja, describing it as a gift that enriched his personal life. He also praised Vijay Sethupathi for his significant contributions to Viduthalai Part 2, stating that the collaboration taught him valuable lessons during the sequel's production.

Who are the new cast of Part 2?

Viduthalai Part 2 stars Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in lead roles, supported by Prakash Raj, Chetan, Moonar Ramesh, Bhavani Sri, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Bose Venkat in significant roles. The film's music, composed by Ilayaraaja, promises to be a standout element.

Viduthalai 2 poster | Image: X