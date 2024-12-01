Vignesh Shivan Deactivates X Account Amid Nayanthara-Dhanush Legal Battle

Director Vignesh Shivan, who is also the husband of Lady Superstar Nayanthara, has deactivated his X account. This comes after reports of online backlash against Vignesh after his recent appearance at a roundtable pertaining to pan-India films. The news has come amid the ongoing controversy between Nayanthara and Dhanush over the use of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan clips in her Netflix documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale.

Vignesh Shivan deactivates X account

The netizens heavily trolled Vignesh Shivan as neither Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal nor his upcoming movie Love Insurance Kompany fit into the pan India category. Yet he was invited as one of the guests at the roundtable interview. So, they criticised and questioned his presence at the interview. A few days later to the incident, Vignesh deactivated his X account and didn't even issue a statement regarding the deactivation of his X account.

However, his Instagram account remains active, and the director has also shared posts on Instagram but didn't mention anything about deleting his X account.

About Nayanthara and Dhanush legal controversy

Earlier, a controversy erupted when Nayanthara slammed Tamil star Dhanush as the actress called out the Maari star after he sent a legal notice to her seeking compensation over the use of certain clips in the documentary without authorisation.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a long letter addressed to Dhanush in which she pointed the gun at the actor for trying to block the release of her documentary as it features footage from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.In the letter, she also mentioned Dhanush sending her and her husband Vignesh a legal notice seeking ₹10 crore as compensation for the damage she has created by using the clip.

Following her open letter, Dhanush took the matter to the Madras High Court, and filed a case against her, Vignesh, her Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, and two others for using visuals from his movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in a Netflix documentary. She also sought permission to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, an Indian entity based in Mumbai through which Netflix operates its investments in India, per Live Law.