Vijay Devarakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Celebrated Her 29th Birthday Together In Oman And These Photos Are Proof

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been trying to conceal their relationship from fans for several years now. However, this time too, their attempt failed as eagle-eyed fans spotted several similarities between the photos they recently shared. On April 5, Rashmika celebrated her 29th birthday in Oman and shared a photo from the celebration. Now, the Kingdom actor has also shared his photos from a vacation, and they are also from a similar beach location.

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated Rashmika Mandanna's birthday with her in Oman

On April 6, Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from his recent vacation. In the beachside photos, the actor sported an all-white linen outfit as he soaked in the sun and enjoyed a horse side by the ocean. He shared the photos with the caption, “Riding horses and living Barefeet”. While Vijay did not tag the location of his photos, fans quickly found out that it is the same place from where Rashmika shared photos earlier.



On April 5, Rashmika Mandanna also shared a series of beachside photos. The Sikandar actress shared her goofy portraits from the picturesque location. She captioned her clicks, "Some beach..some sands..some sunsets..some flowers and a lot of smiles with all your love and wishes🥰 Thaaaaaaankyou my loveeeessss! You are the bestttestttt!! ❤️ I’ll show you guys today’s dear diary tomorrow okie.🙈🐒❤️Love ya! Good night!" The red flag and the beach chairs in the background of her photos were the same as the backdrop as Vijay Deverakonda's.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's date on the Sikandar release day