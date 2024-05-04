Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is set to star in Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru fame Ravi Kiran Kola's untitled next. The movie will be backed by producer Dil Raju. The announcement of the project came through on Saturday and the news was shared by Sri Venkateswara Creations on their X handle. The announcement post was accompanied by a picture of Dil Raju, Ravi Kiran and Vijay.

A picture from Sri Venkateswara Creations' X handle

Vijay comes onboard rural action drama

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film will be a rural action drama. As teased by the makers, this will see the Arjun Reddy star step into a different zone. Other details of the project are still under the wraps. Interestingly, it seems like rural-set films seem to be an emerging trend in Tollywood, with Jr NTR, Naga Chaitanya and Ram Charan's upcoming films also being set against the rural backdrop.

Upcoming Tollywood movies

While Jr NTR's two-part Devara will be set in a coastal village, Naga Chaitanya will essay the role of a fisherman in Thandel. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's RC16 with director Buchi Babu Sana, meanwhile, is also said to be a rustic action drama set in a rural backdrop.

Vijay busy with his cop film with Gowtham Tinnanuri

In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda is busy preparing for his cop film with director Gowtham Tinnanuri of Jersey fame. Reportedly, he is also looking to immerse himself in the role fully. According to the Deccan Chronicle, Vijay wants to join the big league of action heroes, and his next with Gowtham seems like a good opportunity for him.

VD12 teaser poster | Image: IMDb

According to the report, Vijay is getting into shape. "He would exhibit a fit and lean physique," the report added. Talking about the film, the source further shared, "It is the story of a first time police officer who has to take down a few dreaded criminals. Lot of corrections are underway to raise the bar on cop stories in Telugu cinema.”



