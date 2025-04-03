Vijay Deverakonda To Replace Fahadh Faasil In Allu Arjun's Pushpa 3 The Rampage? Sukumar Says He Has The Answer To It, But...

Pushpa 3: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa franchise is one of the most commercially successful film series in India. After the 2019 release Pushpa: The Rise pushed Allu Arjun to pan-India fame, the sequel Pushpa: The Rule not only became the biggest hit in Hindi, surpassing Stree 2, but also took the title of second-highest grossing Indian film worldwide away from Prabhas ' Baahubali 2.

Pushpa franchise is directed by Sukumar | Image: X

Now, all eyes are on Pushpa 3: The Rampage. At the end of Pushpa 2, a mysterious villain is introduced to the franchise. While the face of the actor was not revealed, there are rumours that Vijay Deverakonda or Nani may enter Sukumar's universe. Meanwhile, there have also been talks of Fahadh Faasil, the chief antagonist in the Pushpa universe, not keen on turning up for the threequel as his role in part 2 was not as "fleshed out".

What Sukumar said about Vijay Deverakonda being in Pushpa 3?

Now, Sukumar has addressed speculation about the new face in the Pushpa franchise and whether or not Vijay is doing Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Speaking about it at an awards ceremony, the director said, "The Sukumar you are meeting in 2025 also do not know about it. But the Sukumar from 2026 might be able to answer the question." His answer seemed to hint that the pre-production of the threequel might be pushed to next year.

Vijay Deverkaonda is rumoured to play a role in Pushpa 3: The Rampage | Image: X

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has been attached to work with Jawan director Atlee in an upcoming project before he returns to the Pushpa fold for the threequel. The actor may have already started working on it, as was hinted in his latest post. The actor was seen donning a new hairstyle in a picture from his son Ayaan's birthday celebration.