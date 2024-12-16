Vijay Sethupathi Turned Down A Role In Ram Charan Starrer RC16: I Don't Have Time

Tamil Superstar Vijay Sethupathi has shown his acting prowess time and again by taking on trailblazing roles throughout his stint in the entertainment industry. The actor prove his talent once again after his latest release Maharaja. However, there are several reports of actor joining Ram Charan in an upcoming film have surfaced. Here’s the truth.

Vijay Sethupathi to be part of Ram Charan’s RC 16?

Vijay Sethupahi who is geared up for his upcoming film Viduthalai Part 2, addressed the rumours whether he will be part of Ram Charan's upcoming movie RC 16 or not. At the press meet of the film, Vijay Sethupathi reportedly said, “I don’t have time. I am listening to a lot of stories. Sometimes, the story is good, but the character is not enough for me”.

This statement of Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly put an speculation in regard to his involvement in Ram Charan’s RC 16.

What’s next for Vijay Sethupathi?

Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Tamil language film titled Viduthalai Part 2 The crime-thriller is the second of a two-part adaptation of Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan and a direct sequel to Viduthalai Part 1. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film will star Manju Warrier, Soori, Bhavani Sre, Vijay Sethupathi, Surya Sethupathi and Tamizh among others. The second part is all set to release on December 20.

