Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Vineeth Sreenivasan Reveals Why He Turned Down The Offer To Act With Vijay In GOAT

Vineeth revealed that he was supposed to appear in Vijay's upcoming film The Greatest of All Time, but he passed up the opportunity due to work conflicts.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vineeth Sreenivasan file photo
Vineeth Sreenivasan file photo | Image:X
Varshangalkku Shesham, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, is the Malayalam film industry's next highly anticipated film. The filmmaker is currently promoting the film in Chennai. During an interview, Vineeth revealed that he was supposed to appear in Vijay's upcoming film The Greatest of All Time, but he passed up the opportunity due to Varshangalkku Shesham.

GOAT poster | Image: X

 

Vineeth Sreenivasan explains why he turned down Vijay's GOAT

In an interview with Cine Ulagam, Vineeth Sreenivasan explained why he could not work with Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay in GOAT. He said, "Venkat Prabhu Sir approached me for a film… it was for his film with Thalapathy. It was supposed to go on floors in October. And that’s exactly when I was making Varshangalkku Shesham. I told him I couldn’t." "I told him if I was just acting in a film, I could tell the director and somehow do it. But as I was the director, the dates of all the actors would go to waste. He understood and said we would collaborate in the future," he further added.

Vineeth Sreenivasan file photo | Image: X

 

Vineeth credits Venkat Prabhu for his directorial journey

During the same interview, Vineeth Sreenivasan mentioned that Venkat Prabhu inspired him to become a director. He further talked about Venkat's film Saroja and said, "“I watched it in Chennai only. I was living in Anna Nagar back then. While going back, I was telling my friends, ‘Why don’t Malayalam filmmakers do such things with newcomers? Look how people are celebrating it. That’s when my friend said, ‘Why don’t you do it?’ That was the reason behind my directorial debut. So, I always like him for creating the first spark in me."

Meanwhile, Vineeth’s Varshangalkku Shesham will hit the big screens on April 11.
 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 08:48 IST

