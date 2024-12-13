Published 14:57 IST, December 13th 2024
Viral: Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Stands By His Side During Arrest From Banjara Hills Bungalow
The Telangana police arrested actor Allu Arjun on Friday afternoon following the death of a fan at the premiere, his wife was standing strong by his side.
The Telangana police arrested actor Allu Arjun on Friday afternoon following the death of a fan at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Videos shared on X (formerly Twitter) captured Arjun drinking coffee while standing with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, his brother, Allu Sirish, and his father, Allu Aravind. The police allowed him to finish his coffee before taking him into custody. His wife looks all stressed but stands by the actor's side in the hard times.
