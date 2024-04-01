Advertisement

SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli gave a special dance performance at a recent event. A video of the couple dancing at AR Rahman's Andamaina Prema Rani is now going viral on social media. For the unversed, the two attended the sangeet ceremony of Cherry's daughter. Cherry is the CEO of Mythri Movie Makers.

Rajamouli shakes a leg with his wife at a family function

SS Rajamouli showcased his fun side as he danced his heart out to the tunes of Andamaina Prema Rani by AR Rahman from the movie Premikudu. The video was shared by a publicist and soon the video went viral. Previously, SS Rajamouli and his wife, Rama, danced at his son SS Karthikeya's wedding. Rajamouli celebrated the Oscar win for RRR by performing the Naatu Naatu hook step with director Anil Ravipudi. Check out the video below.

Director @SSRajamouli and his wife groove to the beats of Beautiful melody pic.twitter.com/ib5RjAQVxy — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) March 31, 2024

What's next for SS Rajamouli?

SS Rajamouli is currently gearing up for his film SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. According to a report in 123Telugu, SSMB29 has been tentatively titled Maharaja. According to trade rumours, the makers are planning to use this title for the film. As SSMB29 is an adventure film, director SS Rajamouli and his team are looking at this title as it sits well with the theme of the movie. Though it has not been confirmed, the rumours have gone viral on social media.

While only Mahesh Babu is associated with SSMB29 till now, Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan name was lately linked with the big-budget film after it was discovered that she was following the ace director on Instagram. However, no official announcement of her association with the project has been made.

Like other Rajamouli films, SSMB29 is also written by his father, V Vijayendra Prasad, who has confirmed that the script has been locked and the movie will go on the floors sometime later this year.