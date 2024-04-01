×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Viral Video: SS Rajamouli Grooves To AR Rahman's Andamaina Prema Rani With Wife Rama

SS Rajamouli showcased his fun side as he danced his heart out to the tunes of Andamaina Prema Rani by AR Rahman from the movie Premikudu.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajamouli
Rajamouli | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli gave a special dance performance at a recent event. A video of the couple dancing at AR Rahman's Andamaina Prema Rani is now going viral on social media. For the unversed, the two attended the sangeet ceremony of Cherry's daughter. Cherry is the CEO of Mythri Movie Makers.

Rajamouli shakes a leg with his wife at a family function

SS Rajamouli showcased his fun side as he danced his heart out to the tunes of Andamaina Prema Rani by AR Rahman from the movie Premikudu. The video was shared by a publicist and soon the video went viral. Previously, SS Rajamouli and his wife, Rama, danced at his son SS Karthikeya's wedding. Rajamouli celebrated the Oscar win for RRR by performing the Naatu Naatu hook step with director Anil Ravipudi. Check out the video below.

 

 

What's next for SS Rajamouli?

SS Rajamouli is currently gearing up for his film SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. According to a report in 123Telugu, SSMB29 has been tentatively titled Maharaja. According to trade rumours, the makers are planning to use this title for the film. As SSMB29 is an adventure film, director SS Rajamouli and his team are looking at this title as it sits well with the theme of the movie. Though it has not been confirmed, the rumours have gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

 

Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu file photo | Image: X

 

While only Mahesh Babu is associated with SSMB29 till now, Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan name was lately linked with the big-budget film after it was discovered that she was following the ace director on Instagram. However, no official announcement of her association with the project has been made.

Like other Rajamouli films, SSMB29 is also written by his father, V Vijayendra Prasad, who has confirmed that the script has been locked and the movie will go on the floors sometime later this year.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Monkey Man

Monkey Man Update

a few seconds ago
Jawaharlal Nehru

JL Nehru on Katchatheevu

a few seconds ago
EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue

Jaishankar on Katchatheev

2 minutes ago
Vashu Bhagnani file photo

Shaitaan's UK Connection

5 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit to captain MI vs RR

5 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

15 Day Judicial Custody

7 minutes ago
Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma

Gill and Abhishek fight?

10 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Island

The Katchatheecvu Issue

12 minutes ago
Standing from Left to Right - David Bousquet, Vladimir Popov

Mahindra Aerostructures

18 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

18 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

20 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

20 minutes ago
Mamaearth parent Honasa listing

Antique initiates hold

21 minutes ago
MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection

Bhojashala ASI Survey

21 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kejriwal Demand

21 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Government in FY24

25 minutes ago
CSK fans celebrate MS Dhoni

Fans on Dhoni's comeback

27 minutes ago
Key BJP Meeting Over Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto to Begin Shortly | LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World14 hours ago

  2. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News14 hours ago

  3. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo